Australian man jailed for assaulting policemen at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: An Australian man caught on video assaulting two police officers at Changi Airport pleaded guilty on Thursday (Aug 31) to four of 11 charges, including one for assaulting a policeman and one for using criminal force on another at Terminal 2 on Apr 20 this year.



Jason Peter Darragh, 44, was sentenced to six and a half months in prison for the offences.



On the night of the assault, Darragh threw a fellow passenger’s mobile phone on the floor and swore at him at about 12.45am. Both men were at T2’s departure hall.

Darragh, who was transiting in Singapore on his way from Perth, Australia, to Cebu, Philippines, assaulted the two policemen who came to the man’s aid. He also threatened them and challenged them to arrest him. The prosecution said he was drunk when he carried out the offences.



He also pleaded guilty to one count of harassment for hurling vulgarities at a third policeman at Tan Tock Seng Hospital in the early hours of Apr 26. He was taken there after being found so drunk he was “incapable” of taking care of himself, court documents stated.



The fourth charge Darragh pleaded guilty to on Monday was for “causing annoyance” while drunk in public, by grabbing his crotch in front of a woman waiting at the taxi stand at Tan Tye Place in the early hours of May 1.

Advertisement