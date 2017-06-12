Authorities may take action against family member of self-radicalised woman: MHA

SINGAPORE: Following the detention of the first Singaporean woman for radicalism, the authorities said they are looking into taking action against one of her family members who destroyed important evidence relating to her plans to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

"The Government takes a serious view of the withholding of information that is pertinent to the safety and security of Singapore and Singaporeans," said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday (Jun 12).



"This is especially so if the failure to report leads to violent activities that would kill or cause harm to others."

MHA had announced earlier on Monday that 22-year-old Syaikhah Izzah Zahrah Al Ansari, a contract infant-care assistant with the PCF (PAP Community Foundation) Sparkletots preschool programme, was detained in June under the Internal Security Act.

After she was placed under investigation, a family member destroyed important evidence relating to her plans to join ISIS in an attempt to minimise her acts, MHA said.

It added that Izzah's family did not support her actions, nor did they share the same radical ideas.



While they tried unsuccessfully to dissuade her, they did not bring her to the attention of the authorities when she was younger, which could potentially have turned her back from the path of radicalisation, said MHA.

