Automated login for Wireless@SG extended to non-SIM devices

SINGAPORE: Automatic login for the Wireless@SG network will now be available for non-SIM devices including tablets and laptops, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced on Saturday afternoon (Apr 29).



The automated login feature was previously only available for SIM devices, including mobile phones.



Users who wish to enable the automatic login feature on their non-SIM devices must download the updated Wireless@SG app before keying in their NRIC/FIN and mobile numbers for a one-time set up, IMDA said.



An OTP will be sent via SMS to complete the set up thereafter. The devices will then be configured to connect automatically to the Wireless@SG network.



With this latest enhancement, users will no longer have to deal with the hassle of keying in their usernames and passwords.



While users may still login with their usernames and passwords currently, this will eventually be phased out by end of the year, IMDA said.



Those who choose not to set up the automatic login for their devices may also login through their Internet browsers.



The process has been similarly streamlined as users will only need to enter their mobile numbers for an OTP to complete the login process.

Commenting on the latest enhancements, IMDA chief executive Tan Kiat How said: "A digital economy needs pervasive connectivity that's fast, reliable and secure, and Wireless@SG is one of the projects that will help IMDA realise this vision."



According to IMDA, the enhancements to the Wireless@SG network are expected to benefit 180,000 users.