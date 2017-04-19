Automated plane boarding bridges to be developed by ST Engineering within 5-6 years

SINGAPORE: Engineering group Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) is set to develop automated passenger boarding bridges for airports within five to six years.

The boarding bridges allow passengers to move from an airport terminal gate to an airplane without being exposed to weather elements.

“In Singapore during the heavy weather period you could have thunderstorms that may impede a lot of the sensor operations,” said director of the ST Engineering – NTU Corporate Lab Paul Tan.



“If it (the bridge) is not docked properly it could add on to delays, and in the worst case it may lead to mishaps which might damage the aircraft, " he said.



"By introducing automation, we provide precision control capabilities that allow the bridge to automatically dock to the aircraft regardless of weather conditions, thereby taking away the risk of potential damage or collision with ground vehicles,” Mr Tan added.



According to Mr Tan, the system uses pre-determined markings based on existing aircraft types to align the bridge with the plane – allowing it to perform under adverse weather conditions at both day and night.

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia at the Rotorcraft Asia 2017 exhibition on Monday (Apr 17), where the boarding bridge and other automated solutions were on display, Mr Tan said ST Engineering started looking at “a whole suite of airport robotics solutions about two years ago”, when various authorities approached the company to “introduce robotics and AI into the airport environment.”

The move comes as aviation authorities and industry players have pushed for more automation and the use of technology in day to day operations, amid a manpower crunch.



In January, Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced a S$50 million program with the Economic Development Board (EDB) to develop solutions in robotics and unmanned systems, among others, in “a live airport environment.”

“As part of ST Engineering’s effort to help Changi Airport in its airport transformation, we are focusing our robotics and intelligence systems on the airport’s air side as well as the terminus side,” Mr Tan said, adding that these systems are can be used at both existing and new airport terminals.

“Of course when you are talking about a new airport, you have more flexibility to design from scratch,” he added.



Other solutions in the works include an automated baggage tractor for baggage handling, and a smart wheelchair convoy system. Together with the automated passenger boarding bridge, Mr Tan said he believes the airport would be able to “enhance their productivity by at least 50 per cent.”

Mr Tan added that it may not be too long before these systems are used in airports everywhere.

“For any big system that you want to introduce at the airport, there are bound to be a series of product certifications and trials,” he said.



“Going forward in the next one or two years, we will be very busy conducting trials, certification of these systems with the right authorities. So we foresee that maybe in the near future, in the realm of five to six years, you may start to see some of these systems being implemented in some airports.”