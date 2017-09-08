AVA appoints senior police officer Lim Kok Thai as new CEO

SINGAPORE: The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) will have a new CEO from Oct 1.

Mr Lim Kok Thai, currently a deputy commissioner of police at the Singapore Police Force, will take over from Ms Tan Poh Hong who is retiring from public service.

Mr Lim, 44, has a "wealth of operational and policy experience", said a joint news release on Friday (Sep 8) by the Ministry of National Development (MND) and AVA which comes under the ministry.

He joined the police force in 1996, went on to serve as assistant director in MND's housing division in 1999, and in 2014, joined the National Security Coordination Centre which comes under the Prime Minister's Office.

Ms Tan leaves AVA as CEO after eight years. She's credited with strengthening Singapore's food security and leading the agency in strengthening laws to raise animal welfare standards.

"MND would like to thank Ms Tan Poh Hong for her many years of dedicated service in the Singapore public service. At the same time, MND welcomes Mr Lim Kok Thai to AVA and the MND family," said MND.

