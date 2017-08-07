AVA contributes 25,000 doses of vaccine to help Malaysia fight rabies

SINGAPORE: The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) has contributed 25,000 doses of rabies vaccine to help Malaysia fight outbreaks in Sarawak and Perak.

It has also put in place precautionary measures to prevent the spread of rabies to Singapore.

The rare outbreak in Malaysia, which started in June, affected 20 areas in Sarawak in East Malaysia. It then spread to Perak in the peninsula.

Two siblings, a six-year-old girl and her four-year-old brother, became the first in Malaysia to die from rabies in almost 20 years after they were reportedly bitten by dogs.



"Rabies like any other diseases knows no boundaries. It is important that we collaborate closely with our neighbours in the fight against such diseases," said AVA’s director-general Yap Him Hoo. "We have strong cooperation with our Malaysian counterparts, and are glad to play a part to support Malaysia in their rabies eradication efforts.”

Rabies causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, and is almost always fatal once contracted, according to the World Health Organization.



Singapore has been free from rabies for more than 60 years but the viral disease remains a constant threat as it is endemic in the region, said Dr Yap.

In view of the outbreak in the two Malaysia states, AVA has issued an advisory to stakeholders such as vets, pet shops, pet farms, animal welfare groups, coastal fish farms and fishing vessels, to advise them to be vigilant against rabies. They have also been told to alert AVA of any suspected animal smuggling cases.

AVA added that members of the public also have a part to play by getting pets from reputable and legal sources, and to ensure that their pet dogs are licensed and microchipped for traceability.

If a pet is imported from overseas, owners should obtain the relevant import permits and health certificates.

AVA said it already has stringent regulations on animal imports, and it also works closely with border control agencies to keep a look out for cases of animal smuggling.