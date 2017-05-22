AVA investigating death of cat in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE: The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) is investigating the death of a cat in Bukit Batok, after it was seen lying at the bottom of a staircase, with its head covered in blood.



Twitter user harleen posted photos of the cat on Saturday (May 20), saying the cat was "murdered" at Bukit Batok West Avenue 7. "We suspect that my cat somehow sneaked out of my house and a neighbour smashed his head and threw him down the stairs," harleen wrote.

Harleen added that the cat, named Dan, was 10 months old and was found with an injury at the right side of his head.

In a later post, harleen said that Dan's body had been handed over to AVA for a post-mortem and that police were checking CCTV footage.

"We've ruled out poisoning and falling from my house window as I live on the 10th storey and he would've died an instant death outside the void deck instead of the staircase landing where me and my mom found him," harleen added in subsequent tweets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AVA said on Monday that while investigations are ongoing, the public should "refrain from speculation as not all animals deaths are related to cruelty."