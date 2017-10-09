AVA seizes instant hotpots containing meat; products not approved for import

SINGAPORE: An instant hotpot product line has been pulled off the shelves after the authorities said they have not approved the product, which contains meat.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said it has not approved the import of instant hotpot products containing meat, such as Ba Shu Hotpot.



The importers were fined and products were seized, it said in a statement on Monday (Oct 9).

"As AVA did not approve these products for sale, the ‘AVA certificate’ circulating online is fake," it said.

AVA has taken enforcement action against six importers and four sellers for selling instant hotpots containing meat, it told Channel NewsAsia.

Similar products were found in some malls, but those did not contain raw meat.

Food products containing meat can only be imported from approved sources that comply with AVA food safety standards and requirements, as these products could carry animal and food-borne diseases of public health and trade importance, AVA said.



Any person who imports food from unapproved sources can be fined up to S$50,000 and/or jailed two years for the first conviction. For a second or subsequent conviction, they can be fined up to S$100,000 or jailed up to three years or both.



AVA reminded consumers to buy food from reputable sources.

"They should exercise discretion when purchasing food online. When in doubt of the safety of the food product, do not purchase or consume it," the statement said.