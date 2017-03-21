AVA to take action over margarine spreads with inaccurate trans fat labels

SINGAPORE: The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) will be taking enforcement action against the traders of four margarine and vegetable-oil based spreads which were earlier found to be wrongly labelled as being zero trans fat.

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, the regulator on Tuesday (Mar 21) said it has completed its investigations into the four products that were implicated, and told the traders to rectify their labels.

The four spreads, Flora Light (500g), Flora Original (500g), Sunny Meadow Spread with Canola Oil (500g) and Sunny Meadow Spread with Olive Oil (500g) were found to contain between 0.09 and 0.19 per cent of trans fat, instead of the zero trans fat per 100 grams they claimed to have.

Food that has less than 0.5 per cent of trans fat may be labelled “trans-fat free”, said AVA.



It added that food cannot be labelled as having zero trans fat unless there is no trans fat in the product. The exact value should still be indicated on the food label and not be rounded down to zero.

For illegal labelling, food traders could be fined up to S$5,000 for the first conviction. They could be fined up to S$10,000 or jailed up to three months for the second or subsequent offences.

SUPERMARKETS MOVE TO RECTIFY MISLABELLING

Following the findings of the study by Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE), supermarket chains that carry the spreads said they have taken action to rectify the erroneous labels.

NTUC FairPrice, which still carries both Flora brand items, said it is following up with suppliers to ensure they comply with the guidelines and standards set by the authorities.

Meanwhile, Dairy Farm Group - the parent company of supermarkets including Cold Storage, Marketplace and Jasons, as well as Giant hypermarkets - has ordered a reprint of labels in subsequent batches of the two Sunny Meadow spreads. Both products are still sold in stores, its spokesperson said, adding that the group does not import the two Flora brand spreads directly.

Sheng Siong, which carries the two Flora brand products, said it is in discussions with its distributor on the next steps to take.