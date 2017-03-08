Aviation and maritime sectors to see 13,000 new jobs by 2025: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE: About 13,000 new jobs could be created in the air and sea transport sectors by 2025, with the development of smarter ports and plans to maintain the vibrant local enterprise ecosystem, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Josephine Teo in Parliament on Wednesday (Mar 8).

At the moment, the aviation and maritime sectors account for about 10 per cent of Singapore’s gross domestic product (GDP) and provide nearly 250,000 jobs.

“Our aviation and maritime sectors not only provide critical connectivity for our economy, but are also growth engines that create exciting and rewarding job opportunities for Singaporeans,” Mrs Teo said in Parliament. As such, the Government is planning ahead to strengthen the competitiveness of the country’s air and sea hubs.

“IT IS NOT ENOUGH TO BUILD BIGGER PORTS. WE WILL NEED SMARTER PORTS”

The development of smarter ports, with the application of advanced technologies to achieve scale matched by superior connectivity, efficiency and reliability, is one of the strategies outlined by Mrs Teo during her ministry’s Committee of Supply debate session.

Amid ever-present international competition, bigger ports are no longer enough to help Singapore stay ahead. Smarter ports to be developed by both PSA Corporation and Changi Airport Group (CAG) are “what will help Singapore to build a sustainable edge”, she said.

“Ultimately, (PSA and CAG’s) customers – the shipping lines and airlines - and end users – the shippers and passengers – vote with their feet. To keep the customers and end-users coming back, scale must be matched by superior connectivity, efficiency and reliability.”



As the complexity of container movements rises amid better port connectivity and higher volumes, the PSA is studying the use of data analytics to generate insights about the flow of vessels and containers, and test-bedding automation solutions that will optimise processes and use of equipment, Mrs Teo revealed.



What is learnt at Pasir Panjang Terminal will be used for the planning of Tuas Terminal, which when fully developed will have a capacity bigger than the Tanjong Pagar, Keppel, Brani and Pasir Panjang Terminals combined, she added.



Likewise at Changi Airport's future Terminal 5, which will have an eventual capacity bigger than the first three terminals combined, the newly completed Terminal 4 serves as a “test-bed”.



“On opening day (of Terminal 4), passengers will have a full suite of self-service and automated options for check-in, bag drop, immigration clearance and boarding," Mrs Teo revealed. "Beyond what passengers see, at the back-end, T4 will have automated baggage screening, sorting, and storage. Smart cleaning initiatives, centralised support functions for retail and F&B will further reduce the manpower needed." The new terminal will begin operations in the second half of this year.



“At steady state, we expect T4 to realise up to 10 per cent in manpower savings due to automation. The experiments at T4 will also shape what is possible at T5 in future,” she added. “Planning for T5 is on track, and CAG will soon begin to identify architects to take on the challenge of designing it.”



VIBRANT ENTERPRISE ECOSYSTEM



A vibrant enterprise ecosystem, which attracts and retains more businesses to weave a denser network, is the other key ingredient that will strengthen Singapore’s competitiveness. As such, the Government is actively seeking to anchor key players across many types of aviation and maritime services in Singapore -



“When we ask companies why they choose to be in Singapore despite our higher costs, they tell us it is the value of being plugged into a vibrant network of businesses, a thriving ecosystem if you will. Through this network, they can be closer to their customers, and gain quick access to market intelligence which helps them make timely decisions to respond to market shifts. They can also find good partners more easily to share risks in business ventures or jointly develop new projects,” Mrs Teo explained.



New companies such as Switzerland’s LH Shipping and the West of England Protection & Indemnity Insurance Club, setting up shop in Singapore will also help the local aviation and maritime sectors to capture emerging opportunities and stay relevant.



Mrs Teo cited the movement of time- and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products which will help Singapore to be the first in Asia to build up a cluster of businesses certified by the International Air Transport Association in pharmaceutical handling.



“With this, companies like Global Airfreight International, SATS and SIA Cargo will be better placed to benefit from the growth in pharmaceutical trade as the region becomes more affluent, she said. “Similarly, the recent acquisition of the Baltic Exchange by SGX will allow Singapore to take active part in the fast-evolving landscape of maritime risk management.”



Meanwhile, the involvement of start-ups, as well as initiatives like the Aviation Challenges and MPA Living Lab will help to ramp up innovation in the industry.



Mrs Teo described the MPA Living Lab, created by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and will be in place by the end of this year, as a “game-changer” for Singapore. “Areas being explored include autonomous vessels, multi-purpose drones, and next-generation vessel traffic management systems. We believe this could be a game-changer for Singapore, bringing together technology developers and industry players to anchor their innovation activities in Singapore and help our sea hub stay ahead,” she said.



HELP WORKERS ACQUIRE SKILLS FOR KNOWLEDGE-INTENSIVE JOBS



With the development in these two areas, more jobs will be created though they will be “markedly different” from the ones today, Mrs Teo said. These job positions, such as data scientists and operations research analysts needed at the port, will be more” knowledge-intensive” with the increasing deployment of smart technologies.



Technology will also transform existing jobs into higher skill, higher value jobs, she said.



“For instance, port equipment engineers today are responsible for maintaining and repairing the port’s equipment and facilities. With the introduction of automated guided vehicle (AGVs), they will also plan and design operations to segregate manned and unmanned activities, and to synchronise the AGVs’ operations with other automated equipment,” she explained.



With these opportunities ahead, the Government will invest heavily to develop infrastructure and human capital so that Singaporeans can take up the jobs created, Mrs Teo said.



For example, fresh school-leavers can tap into new industry-specific training schemes developed by Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and MPA in partnership with institutes of higher learning.



For mid-career Singaporeans looking to switch to maritime and aviation careers, the Professional Conversion Programmes (PCPs) will provide structured training and career progression, with corresponding salary increases. PCPs for more occupations will be launched in due course, Mrs Teo said.



For Singaporeans already in the aviation and maritime sectors, the MPA will enhance the Maritime Cluster Fund for Manpower Development to support a wider range of training. “This will enable Singaporeans to be trained in new and increasingly important areas, such as data analytics and new maritime technologies,” said Mrs Teo, who expects this to benefit some 5,000 locals annually.



Lastly, to help Singaporeans better plan their careers, the Skills Framework for the Sea Transport sector will be launched in April. A Skills Framework will also be developed for the Air Transport sector, she added.



"But let me make clear that we can't make this work without the companies taking an active interest and the workers being willing to adapt. So the tripartite involvement and commitment will be key."