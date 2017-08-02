AXS 'monitoring' reports of scam at its stations

SINGAPORE: AXS is "monitoring" reports suggesting that a scam is allegedly being conducted at its stations islandwide, it said on Wednesday (Aug 2).



The scam involves a man intentionally leaving his unpaid transactions on the payment screen and walking away, according to a post by Facebook user Kimberly Meagan on Monday.

The man would then allow the next person in line to use the machine, while waiting at a distance in the hope that the next person would inadvertently pay for his transactions.

Ms Meagan wrote that the man had left unpaid transactions of about S$300 on the payment page, but that she did not fall for the scam. Later on, as she walked past the AXS machine again, she saw the same man attempt a similar ploy with an elderly woman. Again, she discovered that his unpaid transactions were left on the payment page.

This incident took place on Monday morning, she added.

"I helped her cancel his transactions and told her next time must check," she wrote. "I turned around and he was gone."

Her Facebook post has since gone viral. It was shared more than 6,000 times in the two days following the incident.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the incident took place at an AXS station in Sengkang.

"I've had people message me about (similar incidents happening in) Yishun, Punggol, Hougang, Simei, Jurong and Woodlands," Ms Meagan told Channel NewsAsia.

She said she did not lodge a police report because she "did not get a picture of the guy nor was there CCTV in the area".

The man seemed like he was around 35 years old, she told Channel NewsAsia. He had fair skin and was dressed in a long-sleeved light blue shirt, dark pants and a "flat cap", she said.

AXS said it came to know of the incident on Wednesday. Mr Chin Mun Chung, assistant CEO of AXS, said: "With regards to the incident mentioned in the post, we are not aware of any such scams happening on the AXS stations.

"However, we will continue to monitor the situation closely."

Mr Chin said that user sessions on all AXS stations would "automatically time-out after three minutes of inactivity and all data would be cleared".

"We urge our users to check their bill details before proceeding with the payment," he added. "We would also like to assure our users that all bill payment transactions are traceable."