AYE tragedy: Mercedes driver's charge upgraded to culpable homicide

SINGAPORE: The man behind the wheel of a Mercedes that went against the flow of traffic on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) last year has had his charge amended to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Lim Chai Heng, 53, was previously charged with causing death by reckless or dangerous driving - an offence which carried a maximum jail term of five years, and, or a fine.

Under the new charge, he now faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

Lim is accused of causing a multi-vehicle collision involving four cars, a motorcycle and a bus on Dec 19, 2016. He had been driving towards Tuas Checkpoint when he made a U-turn and went against traffic, leaving a trail of destruction behind him.

A 37-year-old man, Mr Liong Kuo Hua, who was in one of the cars involved in the incident, was killed after his car smashed into the wall. Four people were injured in the incident, including Lim.