Baby girl born in SMRT taxi en route to hospital

SINGAPORE: One Singaporean taxi driver got an unexpected new passenger after a baby girl was born in his cab on Monday (Jan 30).

Taxi driver Mohamad Nazaruddin was driving Mdm Ma.elena del Rosario Ortiz and her husband to the hospital for a check-up when he noticed that she was in pain. He decided to drive the couple to the nearest hospital, but the baby girl was born before they arrived.

"This is such an unforgettable and remarkable experience," Mdm Ma.elena was quoted as saying in a Facebook post from SMRT on Tuesday. "I feel shocked and also overjoyed that my baby girl was born in a taxi. My husband and I would like to thank Mr Mohammad for doing a good job to take care of our baby and reassure us that the baby is fine. It was very well done."





Mr Mohamad Nazaruddin with the family and an SMRT representative. (Photo: SMRT/Facebook)

The 39-year-old Mr Mohamad, who has been a taxi driver for two years, said that he was glad to have been able to help.



"I'm lost for words. I'm glad that I'm able to help them in terms of giving them advice on what to do with the baby and ensuring that the baby is safe," he said in the SMRT Facebook post.



"I feel great about being part of this amazing journey with the parents. I hope that the family will be happy and joyous and wish them all the best."



According to SMRT, Mr Mohamad waived the taxi fare for the couple. SMRT has also waived his taxi rental for a day.