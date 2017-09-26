Back to School documentary pairs seniors and students to assess benefits of intergenerational friendships

SINGAPORE: In the Netherlands, university students live for free at a nursing home, alongside elderly residents. It is just one of many countries carrying out social experiments aimed at improving the quality of life of an increasingly older population.



These experiments are adding to a growing amount of research into intergenerational bonding.

“There is a whole science of why you do this,” said Dr Carol Tan, a geriatrician and Medical Director at The Good Life Medical Centre. “It shows improvements in the physical, functional, emotional (aspects) as well as self-esteem and what we call engagement, where you feel that you’re a part of society, that you matter.”

Closer to home, a new documentary by Channel NewsAsia also aims to unravel how intergenerational friendships can benefit not just senior participants, but students also.

“We have read research from the US and Japan which shows that intergenerational friendships can have age-defying benefits for the elderly,” the programme’s executive producer, Sharon Hun said.

“We wanted to test this claim. Currently, teenagers only get to interact with the elderly during their Values In Action module, but that’s often very one-way. We wanted to see if a genuine friendship can form between these two generations," Ms Hun said.

The four-part series, called “Back to School”, follows five student-senior pairings over the course of 10 weeks, as they get to know each other, participate in activities and hopefully, improve each other’s sense of well-being.

Before filming, the five Secondary Two and Three students from Fajar Secondary School, Regent Secondary School and Peirce Secondary School underwent a psychometric test to test their self-esteem and emotional scores.

The senior participants went through a medical assessment on their memory, mental dexterity and mobility. These are areas known to decline with age.

For one student-senior pairing, participating in the programme proved to be a challenging but worthwhile experience. Ms Louise Bell, 77, was worried about who her partner would be.

“I’ve had nieces and nephews, but with a stranger, it’s different. I was doubtful about whether we would be able to get on with each other, because there is a wide age gap” she told Channel NewsAsia at a screening of a special episode of the series on Tuesday (Sep 26).

Her partner, 14-year-old Riddhi Rai, said before meeting Louise, she did not like socialising much, keeping to her close circle of friends. The Fajar Secondary School student also did not have many interests, preferring to stay at home.

It was an experience at an escape room, in which participants solve a themed-puzzle with the help of clues, that was the turning point in their relationship.

“It made me open up a lot more. It was doing something I liked, and Louise helped me out.” Riddhi said.

“I needed your help too,” Louise chimed in.

“Both of us needed (each-other's) help. You helped me in getting up because of my Parkinson's.”

Riddhi said she has come far since the experiment.

“I actually feel that it is important to have interests in life, that there is more meaning than just sitting down and doing nothing. From Louise, I also changed my perception about the elderly, that they are actually fun and we can go out a lot more if we can,” she said.

In fact, tests for both seniors and students at the end of the 10 weeks showed significant improvements. Producers said the teenagers, for example, showed “massive improvements” in self-esteem and a better attitude towards life.

Dr Tan, who also worked with the elderly participants on the programme said she was surprised at the finding when the seniors were tested.

“At first, I thought, no they really cannot show improvement in such a short period of time, but again I was proven wrong. When we actually did the tests, it did show improvements. It’s only five pairs but it did show remarkable improvement,” she said.

Senior Minister of State for Health Chee Hong Tat, who was also at the screening said the documentary’s findings could change the way volunteering efforts are carried out. For example, students get to interact with the elderly as part of their Values in Action programme.

“What we have now is a good start. We have rising awareness of the concept of volunteerism amongst our young,” Mr Chee said.

“(But) the interaction is … really a two-way, mutually beneficial interaction. We want the seniors to be able to teach the young people something, to be able to share some of their experiences but we also want the young people to be able to share something with the seniors.

What is also important is for the interaction to be more sustained, and not episodic, because for such bonds to form, for such learning to take place, you need a bit more time, and I think sustained engagement will be very helpful,” Mr Chee said.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary at the Education Ministry Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said having seen tangible benefits, there is scope to encourage more schools to get involved, by offering Values in Action programmes with an intergenerational perspective.

The first digital episode is now available on for catch-up viewing on Channel NewsAsia’s website. TV viewers can catch the documentary’s debut at 8pm next Monday (Oct 2).