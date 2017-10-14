Back to school: NTU alumni to receive S$1,600 in course credits

SINGAPORE: Nanyang Technological University (NTU) alumni will receive S$1,600 in course credits that they can use for more than 120 courses offered by the university from November.

NTU President Bertil Andersson announced the initiative, which would benefit all 222,000 former NTU students, at the school's annual homecoming event on Saturday (Oct 14).

The school also honoured 37 alumni for their achievements at the event.

COURSE CREDITS FOR ALUMNI

NTU alumni will be able to use the credits to take up courses ranging from finance and leadership skills, to graphic design and engineering, NTU said. Topics they can take courses on include data analytics, cloud computing, nanomaterials and immunology.

More than 5,000 places will be offered each academic year and alumni can attend up to two courses per year. Courses can vary in length from a day to a semester spanning 13 to 15 weeks. There are also eight semester-long postgraduate courses for those interested in advanced subjects.

Professor Andersson said: “Any individual is likely in the future to change his or her competence profile to remain employable. NTU’s new initiative will equip our alumni with the latest industry-relevant skills so they can remain globally competitive and advance in their chosen careers.”



Some of these courses will be delivered via the "flipped classroom" pedagogy, where students learn through lessons online before coming to class for problem-based learning. This will reduce the time they need to spend on campus, NTU said.

DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI RECOGNISED

Media veteran Chang Long Jong and top economist, Professor Ng Yew Kwang, were among 37 alumni awarded the Nanyang Alumni Awards, presented by Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli at the event on Saturday.

The two were conferred the Nanyang Distinguished Alumni Award – the highest honour for NTU alumni.



Professor Ng Yew Kwang, who is globally renowned in welfare economics, has written and co-authored more than 30 books and published more than 250 articles in leading academic journals.

The Albert Winsemius Chair Professor at NTU’s division of economics said: “I took eight years to complete six years of primary education, repeating twice. I hope that many people know this so that they will not give up on themselves or their children too easily. Even if a person apparently has bad failures, excellence may yet be achieved in the future.”

Mr Chang, a civil engineering graduate, spent the last three decades in Singapore’s media industry. He was Mediacorp’s deputy CEO and oversaw major assets including television, radio, newspaper, magazines and spearheaded its online service, Toggle.

Currently the group CEO of entertainment company MM2 Asia, Mr Chang said: “As engineers, we were all trained to be very process-driven and focused on cause and effect, and actually these are good perspectives and frameworks for thinking about solutions to challenges.

"For example, the process of getting things done in the media industry, end-to-end, from the concept of a production all the way to execution and final production – knowing how to address the efficiency of workflow helps.”

Prof Andersson said: “Their achievements and contributions are an inspiration for everyone, and they reflect the university’s success in preparing graduates for the challenging and rapidly evolving global economy.”

Other recipients of the alumni awards include Dr Hoan Beng Mui Dora, who successfully grew her business into Singapore’s first public-listed direct-selling company; Dr Victor Sim Siang Tze, who developed technology that improves the efficiency of desalination plants; and Dr Nuraliah Norasid, whose debut novel The Gatekeeper clinched various awards including the S$25,000 Epigram Books Fiction Prize.