Back to the future: Dinosaur statues stomp into Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE: Gardens by the Bay's Supertree Grove is home to 11 life-sized dinosaur sculptures from now till Apr 2.

The tallest of them all is a blue Brachiosaurus towering over the others at 16 metres in height. Other sculptures include a 7 metre-tall Tyrannosaurus Rex nicknamed Rexy, as well as a bright yellow Triceratops known as Tricey.





Rexy the red Tyrannosaurus is almost half of Brachy's height, at 9m. (Photo: Gardens by the Bay)

The sculptures have been installed as part of the Children's Festival, which kicks off on Mar 10. Gardens by the Bay said the team behind the project took two months to design and produce them.





Tricey the yellow Triceratops. The dinosaurs will "roar to life" from Mar 10 to Apr 2, every day from 10am to 9pm at the Supertree Grove. (Photo: Gardens by the Bay)

Other highlights of the festival include prehistoric-themed activities such as a dinosaur egg hunt, music performances by local artists Benjamin and Narelle Kheng of The Sam Willows and the Singapore Symphony Orchestra, carnival rides, as well as storytelling sessions.