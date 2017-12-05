2 men charged over fracas at Balestier bak kut teh stall

SINGAPORE: Two men caught on video causing a fracas at a popular bak kut teh stall along Balestier Road were charged on Tuesday (Dec 5).

Toh Kian Teck, 53, allegedly behaved in a threatening manner and hurled vulgarities at an employee in the early hours of Aug 19.

He had arrived at the stall, Kian Lian 365 at 365 Balestier Road, with a friend, Tay Soo Yong, at about 2.37am.

Toh threw a bunch of plastic spoons and chopsticks in the direction of the employee, overturned a table, kicked several chairs and hurled a chair at a display shelf, and pushed a steamer onto the floor, where it shattered.



The damage to the stall totalled S$2,106, court documents stated.

Toh, who faces two charges for harassment and mischief, told the court on Tuesday that he intends to plead guilty after he applies for legal aid. He will be back in court on Dec 12.

Toh’s friend Tay, 50, faces one count of harassment for behaving in a threatening manner “with intent to cause alarm” to the employee. He is expected to plead guilty on Dec 27.

For intentionally causing harassment, the men could be jailed for up to six months and fined up to S$5,000.

For committing mischief causing damage upwards of S$500, Toh could be jailed for up to two years and fined.