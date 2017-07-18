Ban on display of tobacco products to take effect on Aug 1 as grace period ends

SINGAPORE: After a one-year grace period, the ban on displaying cigarettes and other tobacco products in stores will take effect on Aug 1, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reminded in a news release on Tuesday (Jul 18).



Retailers must keep the tobacco products in plain, undecorated storage devices, and out of customers' direct line of sight.

"Existing display cabinets can be modified to one that is permanently fixed, self-closing and opaque," said the ministry. "Alternatively, new storage units that meet the same requirements can also be constructed."

Laws to ban the display of tobacco products were passed in Parliament last March, under amendments to the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Bill. It is part of MOH's efforts to discourage smoking, particularly among younger people in Singapore.

Under the regulations, the point of sale will remain fixed at the cashier, to reduce the accessibility of cigarettes to youths and non-smokers.



In addition, a text-only price list based on a template prescribed by MOH may be shown to customers only at their request.

Retailers convicted of flouting the ban face a maximum jail term of six months, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both. The penalties are double for repeat offenders.