Bangladeshi worker gets jail, caning for stabbing Indonesian girlfriend

SINGAPORE: A Bangladeshi construction worker who nearly killed his girlfriend, an Indonesian maid, by stabbing her in the stomach was on Thursday (Apr 6) sentenced to three-and-a-half years' jail and six strokes of the cane.



Ahamed Suhel, 29, attacked the 32-year-old woman with a knife on Mar 1, 2016, along Gentle Road in the Novena area while she was on the way home from a market, with her employer’s three-year-old son in tow.

The couple’s three-year relationship had soured, and Ahamed suspected that the woman had a new boyfriend. He confronted her and stabbed her twice in the stomach, and when she tried to flee, hit her head with the knife.



The woman screamed for help and congregants of a mosque across the road rushed to help her. They managed to apprehend Ahamed and also recovered the weapon that he threw into the bushes while trying to flee.



The victim, who underwent emergency surgery, suffered life threatening injuries, stated a medical report. She was stabbed straight through the abdomen - with the knife piercing her large intestine and stomach and there was an exit wound on her back.

NOT A "GRACIOUS GENTLEMAN": JUDGE

Ahamed pleaded guilty to one count of causing hurt with a dangerous weapon a day into his trial. Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Jeyaraj urged the court to sentence him to four years’ jail.



The DPP argued that Ahamed had threatened his girlfriend many times before. “Violent behaviour is normal for him,” DPP Jeyaraj said, pointing to a 2013 conviction for affray and a “series of confrontations” during the couple’s turbulent relationship.



In sentencing, District Judge Lorraine Ho said Ahamed should “consider himself lucky” that the victim survived the stabbing, “otherwise things would be much worse for him”.



She also chided Ahamed for not being “a gracious gentleman and respecting a lady’s decision” when the victim wanted to end their relationship. Instead, he attacked her in broad daylight and in front of a three-year-old child, in what was clearly a premeditated attack, Judge Ho said, adding that she hoped Ahamed would “learn to treat women with respect and dignity”.



For causing hurt by a dangerous weapon, Ahamed could have been jailed up to seven years and/or fined or caned.