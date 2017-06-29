Banks, experts welcome loosening of rules for banks to invest in non-financial businesses

SINGAPORE: Imagine you are shopping online for home appliances - browsing and comparing different models on an e-commerce platform. Before you've even decided which models to buy, you could be offered a banking loan to finance your purchase.



This scenario, raised by OCBC's head of e-business, business transformation, fintech and innovation Pranav Seth, is one where banks provide more seamless day-to-day commerce and banking transactions, which he said could drastically improve a customer's experience.

And this could soon be a reality, after authorities proposed loosening the anti-commingling framework – a policy first introduced in 2001 to separate the financial and non-financial businesses of banks.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Tuesday (Jun 27) said it would streamline regulatory requirements for banks in Singapore seeking to conduct or invest in non-financial businesses that are related or complementary to their core financial businesses.

Under the updated framework, banks will no longer need to seek prior regulatory approval for these ventures. However, such non-financial businesses will have to be capped at 10 per cent of the bank's capital funds.

The central bank is also allowing banks to engage in the operation of digital platforms that match buyers and sellers of consumer goods or services, as well as the online sale of such goods or services.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said that the simplification of regulatory requirements would help banks to "embed banking services into consumers' day-to-day activities".

Banking players that Channel NewsAsia spoke with agreed, with OCBC’s Mr Seth describing the authorities’ move as a “positive step” that will give banks the “options to start engaging customers on digital commerce platforms to fulfill their banking needs almost invisibly”.

“We definitely welcome this move and are looking forward to the detailed paper to start exploring newer options we can consider to reach more customers,” he added, referring to the consultation paper that will be released by MAS in September which will contain the operational details of the new anti-commingling framework.

In a written statement, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said: “The logic is compelling. With the ubiquity of the smartphone, customers increasingly want banking to be seamlessly integrated into their daily lives … There are a number of areas where a banking service can be nicely integrated into e-commerce, and we welcome the opportunity to do so.”

A UOB spokesperson also welcomed MAS' move and noted that the bank awaits "more clarity on the operational details of these regulatory changes".

MAS’ MOVE HELPS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD FOR BANKS: EXPERTS

Industry observers say the latest move MAS is hardly a surprise given the rising competition that the banking incumbents face from financial technology and e-commerce players, such as Chinese Internet behemoth Alibaba which has been expanding its financial services.

KPMG’s head of financial services advisory Chia Tek Yew, for one, described the relaxation of rules as “a continuation of the evolution of regulations given the changes to the current banking environment, which is now significantly impacted by the fast pace of technology-driven changes and the new business models that banks are now part of.”

“We are not wholly surprised as MAS has always been seen as a very progressive and practical regulator,” he added.

Mr Liew Nam Soon, EY's managing partner for financial services in ASEAN, echoed that sentiment and noted that looser regulations should be viewed as a “welcome development” which could help “give banks the opportunity to level the playing field somewhat”.

“All this is about banks racing for the customer, ensuring that transactions are routed through them, rather than third-party payment gateways; capturing the treasure trove of customer transactions and preferences; and not being squeezed out of the value chain,” he explained.

With the updated anti-commingling framework, Mr Liew said banks in Singapore could follow the footsteps of their counterparts in China and India, which have already gone down the paths of either setting up their own e-commerce marketplaces or partnering existing ones.

“The path that our banks will take will depend on whether there is a fit to their customer acquisition strategy and the markets that they operate in. There is a cost of capital for going into these new areas and they have to be convinced that the business case is there, and not just a defensive strategy.”

Meanwhile, some fintech players are weighing the pros and cons.

Mr Jeremy Tan, CEO of homegrown mobile payment app Liquid Pay, noted that potential investments from banks could “catalyse the market to move faster” but may also have potential downsides.

“If you have e-commerce companies that own logistic companies, can these logistic companies service other e-commerce companies? If you have payment companies that happen to own delivery companies, can they service other delivery companies? In that sense, convergence in a very untidy way is causing a little bit of potential conflicts … I think regulation is reflecting that convergence and I think we should manage it as best as we can.”

Additional reporting by Wendy Wong.