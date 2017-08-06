Banned academic Huang Jing resigns as Keppel Land director

SINGAPORE: Professor Huang Jing, the academic who was identified by Singapore authorities as an "agent of influence for a foreign country", has resigned from his position as a director of Keppel Land.

Keppel said on Sunday (Aug 6) it has "received and accepted Mr Huang's resignation as a director with immediate effect".

Prof Huang, a professor on US-China relations with the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, had his Singapore permanent residency (PR) status revoked after he "knowingly interacted” with foreign intelligence organisations to influence Singapore's foreign policy and public opinion here, MHA said on Aug 4.

It did not name the country he is accused of working with.

The ministry added that Prof Huang recruited others to aid in his operations and that his wife, Shirley Yang Xiuping, was aware of what he was doing. Her Singapore PR status has also been cancelled. The couple are both US citizens.

MHA said that the duo's presence in Singapore is "undesirable" and that they have been permanently banned from re-entering Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National University of Singapore, which the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy comes under, said on Friday that Prof Huang has been suspended without pay.



Prof Huang has denied the allegations against him.