Banyan Tree to open first resort in Singapore at Mandai

SINGAPORE: Banyan Tree Holdings will open its first resort in Singapore with a new eco-friendly development at Mandai.



The luxury resort operator has been appointed to set up the new development, which will be owned by Mandai Park Holdings and operated by Banyan Tree, the Mandai precinct developer announced on Wednesday (Oct 11).

This will be the first time guests can stay in "full-service accommodation" at the "doorstep of Singapore's wildlife parks", Mandai Park Holdings said in a press release.



With an estimated 400 rooms, the resort will provide an "immersive stay close to nature", Mandai Park Holdings said. It added that guests will be able to explore the precinct's five wildlife parks, nature-themed indoor attractions and public green spaces.

Located on a 4.6-hectare plot of land at the eastern end of the Mandai precinct, the resort will provide standard and family rooms as well as elevated cabins or treehouses.



Guests will also be able to go on guided nature walks, native wildlife spotting tours and recycling workshops. It will also adopt environmentally friendly design and construction and operate along sustainable principles.



A 15m-wide strip of land along the edge of the Upper Seletar Reservoir will also be set aside to create a buffer for plants.



The resort hopes to appoint a designer by 2018, with construction to start in 2020 and expected to last for two-and-a-half years. The development will be capped at four storeys - or 21m - high.

The resort is expected to create 400 jobs, Mandai Park Holdings said.



The development is part of the Mandai nature and wildlife precinct's overall aim to "inspire guests to value and conserve biodiversity through memorable experiences," said the group CEO of Mandai Park Holdings Mike Barclay.



The Mandai precinct is undergoing a rejuvenation project, which will see the relocation of Jurong Bird Park and the development of a new Rainforest Park in the same area as the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari and River Safari.