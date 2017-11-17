Basketball coach accused of sodomising 13-year-old boy

SINGAPORE: A 57-year-old part-time basketball coach has been accused of sodomising a student, then 13 years old, in 2013.

The boy kept silent about the assault until February 2015 when, in tears, he asked his mother to take him to the doctor for an HIV test.

The coach, who works at a family-run business, and the victim, now 17, cannot be named to protect the teenager’s identity.

The coach allegedly sexually assaulted the teen twice on separate occasions in 2013, though it is unclear whether he committed sodomy on the first or second occasion. He is also accused of performing oral sex on the boy.

He denies both charges.

At the close of a five-day trial on Friday (Nov 17), Deputy Public Prosecutor Gail Wong urged District Judge Mathew Joseph to convict the man based on the victim’s “strikingly clear and coherent” evidence.

The coach, who regularly invited students to his home for “personal training” without telling their parents or the school, was “defensive” on the stand, where he gave a “dodgy” account of his habit of inviting young boys to his home, DPP Wong said.

The alleged offences took place in the coach’s home.

After performing some “jumping exercises” as part of basketball training, the coach carried the victim to his bed and removed his pants, the teen testified.

The man then climbed on top of the boy, who was lying face down, and assaulted him. The teen remembers that it was painful.

The coach then sent him home.

On another occasion, the man allegedly performed oral sex on the boy, although the victim admitted he had “felt” the coach, rather than saw him. The man had covered the victim’s face with a pillow, the teen testified.

He continued to visit his coach’s home after these alleged incidents because, the teen said, “I don’t know what was, like, going on (sic)."

The accused stopped coaching the school’s basketball team in August 2013.

After reading about sexually transmitted diseases online, the teen asked his mother to take him to the doctor. He started to cry, his mother testified, and said he wanted to be checked for HIV. It was then that he came clean about what had happened.

The teen said that at the time, he did not realise that what was done to him was wrong.

The coach “denies all the allegations made against him and emphasises that the offences did not take place", defence lawyers Ragbir Singh Bajwa and Kertar Singh said.

They sought to cast doubt on the teen’s allegations, pointing out that the medical evidence does not support the teen’s claims.

“In view of the lack of objective evidence … this is essentially the word of the victim against the word of the accused,” the lawyers said, urging the court to “scrutinise” the available evidence.

They accused the teen of “concocting the incident,” pointing to differing accounts he gave to the police and to doctors during a medical examination.

The victim had also told the police he had been in a relationship with his coach, information he did not mention to his mother.

Judge Joseph is expected to deliver a verdict on Dec 8.