Batches of ACUVUE contact lenses recalled in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Johnson & Johnson has voluntarily recalled three batches of ACUVUE contact lenses, some of which were "off-power", meaning the degree of sight correction was not accurate.



It said in a media statement on Monday (Oct 23) that the affected contact lenses are:

ACUVUE OASYS (Lot number: L002QH9)

ACUVUE OASYS for Astigmatism (Lot number: B00GW4Z)

ACUVUE OASYS for Astigmatism (Lot number: B00HRMG)

In the case of the first lot, there was "a potential for brush bristles to be found" between the plastic container holding the contact lens and the foil covering it, said Johnson & Johnson in response to queries from Channel NewsAsia.

As for the products for astigmatism, they were "off-power", which may result in distortion of blurriness for users.

"Importantly, no significant health risks have been reported due to these issues," said the company.

The lot number can be found under the barcode on the box. The lot number is the first seven digits and/or letters next to "LOT".

A total of 929 boxes are affected by the recall, said Johnson & Johnson, adding that this makes up 0.03 per cent of total products sold since they were released in the market.

The recall was first announced on Saturday and the company said it has since retrieved all the affected products from optical stores.

"We have taken measures to help ensure these issues do not recur," said Johnson & Johnson on Monday.

"As of today, we did not receive any consumer complaints, nor received any adverse incident cases associated with these affected product lots in Singapore."

Those with affected products can contact the optical shop where they bought the products, said Johnson & Johnson.



Those who bought the affected products outside Singapore can contact ACUVUE at 800-101-3130 or email support@acuvue.com.sg.

RECALLS IN JAPAN AND TAIWAN

Last week, four types of ACUVUE contact lenses were recalled in Japan due to tainted contact lens solution.



Johnson & Johnson's statement said bristles of metal brushes were found in the lens solution of some products. Others had irregular solution concentration levels that caused eye irritation.

Manufactured between March 2013 and June this year, about 30,000 boxes were being recalled in Japan.

The affected products were: 1-Day ACUVUE Moist, ACUVUE OASYS (bi-weekly), ACUVUE Advance (bi-weekly) and ACUVUE OASYS for Astigmatism (bi-weekly).

Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration also recalled batches of products days later, reported Taipei Times, amounting to 765 boxes.