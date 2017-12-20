Be prepared for bag checks at crowded areas during Christmas period: Police

SINGAPORE: Security personnel will be deployed for crowd control duties at Orchard Road, Clarke Quay and Gardens by the Bay, in view of the large crowds expected on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the police said on Wednesday (Dec 20).

In a press release, the police said officers from the Protective Security Command, Emergency Response Teams and the Special Operations Command will also be patrolling during the festive period.

Security personnel may conduct checks on bags and personal items, police said.



Crowd control barricades and directional signs will also be put up to "facilitate safe and orderly dispersal", which may be slow due to large crowds, they added.

Police advised the public to be vigilant against "opportunists who may commit molest".

"There were previous incidents where individuals had sprayed foam into victims' eyes before committing molest."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The public is also reminded to look after their belongings at all times, be cautious when approached by strangers and avoid contact with unruly crowds.

They should "be considerate to others and avoid engaging in activities that may cause annoyance or compromise the safety of others," the police advised.

The Singapore Police Force said it will not hesitate to take action against anyone who commits crime or creates a nuisance to the public.