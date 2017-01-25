Beauty school Edes Academy to be closed for breaching regulations

SINGAPORE: A private beauty and wellness services school will be closed after it breached several regulations under the Private Education Act, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and the Committee for Private Education (CPE) said on Wednesday (Jan 25).

In a joint press release, SSG and CPE said Edes Academy is not allowed to offer private education courses with immediate effect. It will have its registration cancelled from Feb 9, and will either have to place its existing students in equivalent courses in other schools or refund them the full course fees by this date.

According to the agencies, CPE found that Edes failed to maintain proper student attendance records, with students who were absent being indicated as present for classes in the records.

The academy also breached requirements to inform CPE of changes to its management (a "mandatory requirement for accountability") and failed repeatedly to publish information - such as its teacher-student ratio and members of the academic board - on its website to ensure the transparency of information for current and prospective students.



Based on these actions, CPE found that leaving the school open was "not in the interests of the public or the students".



The authority said it would continue to monitor the industry closely through regular and unannounced inspections to ensure compliance, and would not hesitate to take "errant" operators to task should they contravene the Private Education Act and its regulations.

SSG director-general of private education Brandon Lee observed that the sector had improved over the years, but said students still needed to be discerning when choosing education institutions as errant schools still exist.

"We encourage members of the public to continue to provide us with feedback so that we can improve the sector’s standards,” he added.