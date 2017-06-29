Bedok double murder: Maid arrested in Indonesia will not be sent to Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Indonesian maid who was arrested for allegedly murdering her elderly Singaporean employers in their Bedok Reservoir flat will not be sent to Singapore, said Indonesian police on Thursday (Jun 29).

Khasanah, 40, was arrested on Tuesday at a hotel in the Indonesian province of Jambi, and reportedly admitted to having committed the crime.

"We are investigating the case but based on the principle of personaliteit, she won't be sent back. We will coordinate with the Singapore Police Force to work on this case," said Indonesian National Police spokesman Martinus Sitompul.

Personaliteit is a legal principle which states that any Indonesian arrested in the country for a crime committed overseas must be processed in Indonesia, instead of being sent to the jurisdiction where the crime took place.

The murdered couple, both in their late 70s, was found dead in their Bedok Reservoir flat last Wednesday. Police were seen searching the contents of a rubbish chute at the foot of the block and took three knives away in a plastic bag.

