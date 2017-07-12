Bedok Polyclinic to open at new complex end-July

SINGAPORE: Bedok Polyclinic will reopen at its new premise at the yet-to-open integrated community complex, Heartbeat@Bedok, on Jul 31 this year, according to SingHealth Polyclinics.

In a press release on Wednesday (Jul 12), SingHealth said the existing polyclinic will be closed from Jul 28 to 29 to facilitate the relocation to the complex located along Bedok North Street 1. It will also house the Kampong Chai Chee Community Centre, Bedok public library, a senior care centre and a sports recreational centre, it added.

The polyclinic will adopt a wellness-centric approach and work with the community partners in Heartbeat@Bedok to encourage patients to manage their conditions at home and within the community through remote care, patient empowerment and community help programmes, SingHealth said.



New support services such as physiotherapy, podiatry and diagnostic radiology will also be available, the press release said.

According to Heartbeat@Bedok's Facebook page, the new complex will open progressively from mid July.



