Bedok Reservoir double murder: Neighbours unaware elderly couple had maid, now missing

SINGAPORE: Neighbours of the elderly couple who was found murdered in their Bedok Reservoir Road flat were surprised to hear that they had employed a maid.

The 79-year-old man and his 78-year-old wife were found dead on Wednesday (Jun 21) afternoon in their second-floor flat Block 717 Bedok Reservoir Road.

Channel NewsAsia understands that an Indonesia maid who had been living with the couple is missing and has since fled the country.

However, neighbours Channel NewsAsia spoke with on Thursday said they have never seen the maid and were unaware that she had been living with the elderly couple.



Two residents who declined to be named said the elderly man had suffered from a "mild stroke" recently and starting using a wheelchair.

On Wednesday night, police were seen searching the contents of a rubbish chute at the foot of the block. They took three knives away in a plastic bag.

The bodies of the elderly couple were taken away at about 11pm that night.

Police investigations are ongoing.