Bedroom of Tiong Bahru flat catches fire

SINGAPORE: The bedroom of a flat in Tiong Bahru caught fire on Tuesday (Aug 22), but no one was hurt.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 126A, Kim Tian Road at about 2.20pm.

SCDF firefighters forcibly entered the unit and extinguished the fire, which involved the contents of the bedroom, with a water jet. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation, the SCDF added.

It sent two fire engines, a Red Rhino, two fire bikes, an ambulance and a support vehicle to the scene.

Channel NewsAsia reader Samuel Kwan said the fire was put out by about 3.20pm, but he could still see smoke coming from the window at around 3.40pm.

An SCDF vehicle seen at the scene. (Photo: Samuel Kwan)

Personnel from the Land Transport Authority were also spotted keeping the road free for emergency vehicles, another reader, M Campos, told Channel NewsAsia.

An LTA officer telling cars to make way for emergency vehicles. (Photo: M Campos)

