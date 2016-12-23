Berlin attack, Jakarta arrests a reminder that terrorism is 'clear and present danger': Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE: The recent attack at one of Berlin's most-visited Christmas markets and the arrests in Jakarta over a suspected terror plot are reminders that terrorism is a "clear and present danger", said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Friday (Dec 23).

However, Dr Ng added that Singaporeans “must not allow this fear to rob us of our way of life”. “If we do, then terrorists have already won,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “With the upcoming 3-day long weekend, many Singaporeans will be out celebrating the Christmas holidays. This is as it should be, even as security alerts have heightened in cities around us and far away.”

Dr Ng expressed his gratitude to Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) servicemen and women who will work round-the-clock during the festive season to protect the nation. “While Singaporeans carry on with their lives and festivities, we remember and thank especially, SAF servicemen and women who are on duty to protect us,” he wrote.

The Defence Minister said Singapore army personnel will be watching over key landmarks including Changi Airport, conducting coastal surveillance and will be on standby should incidents occur. Republic of Singapore Navy officers will also be out and about in patrol vessels, while the Republic of Singapore Air Force will guard the country's airspace against intrusions.

“We thank these men and women, including Home Team members, who keep us safe. All of us should remain vigilant, even as we celebrate the peace and security that we enjoy in Singapore,” he said.