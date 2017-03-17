Beware of '0000' scam calls impersonating police officers: SPF

SINGAPORE: Be wary when receiving calls from numbers ending with "0000", police warned on Friday (Mar 17).

It said members of the public have been receiving such calls allegedly from Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers - but warned that the calls were scams.

Recipients were asked for personal information such as their NRIC number by a Mandarin-speaking operator, SPF said. For calls which were not immediately taken, automated voice messages in Mandarin would direct recipients to call 999 and to proceed to the police station or police headquarters with their identification cards, it added.

"The police would like to clarify that these calls were not made by SPF officers," SPF said. "Such calls are typical scammers’ tactics."

This is the second such warning this month. Two weeks ago, police issued a similar advisory, telling members of the public to be wary when receiving calls from numbers ending with "999".

It added that members of the public should take the following precautions when they receive calls from unknown parties: