Beware of DBS, Singapore Airlines phishing websites: Police

SINGAPORE: Several people have been tricked into providing their personal information and credit card details after responding to emails that were purportedly sent out by DBS Bank and Singapore Airlines (SIA), said the police on Wednesday (Dec 20).

The victims later discovered that unauthorised transactions in foreign currencies were made to their credit cards.

In the case of the DBS phishing scam, victims would receive an email informing them that their Internet banking accounts have been locked after multiple failed logins. Similarly, scammers have been luring Singapore Airlines customers into providing their personal data with promises of free air tickets or credits.

Victims were then asked to clink on a link provided in an email and to follow the instructions to unlock their DBS accounts of complete an SIA survey.

This link would direct them to a site resembling the genuine website of the companies, where they would be asked to enter their personal information and bank account details, credit card number and card verification value to verify themselves.

They were also prompted to key in the one-time password sent to their mobile phones on the website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victims later received an SMS notification about unauthorised foreign transactions made through their credit cards.



In its advisory, the police said members of the public should take the following measures to ensure that they do not fall for online scams:



Be cautious when disclosing personal and sensitive information online.

Look for tell-tale signs that indicate that a website is not genuine. For example, secure websites often use "https:" instead of "http:" in their URL, or display a closed padlock or unbroken key at the bottom of the web browser.

Report fraudulent charges to credit card bills to the bank immediately.

In a separate advisory on Wednesday, SIA has warned customers to be wary if they receive emails, calls, messages, surveys and contests that claim to be from the airline and which offer free air tickets or credits.

