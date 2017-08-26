Beware of emails, calls claiming Singapore Airlines is giving away free tickets: SIA

SINGAPORE: Beware of emails claiming that Singapore Airlines (SIA) is giving away free tickets in celebration of its 70th anniversary.



The flag carrier said in an advisory on Friday (Aug 25) that scammers have been using such methods to obtain the personal data of its customers.

It added that there have also been phishing websites that appear similar to the airline's official page, as well as reports of phone calls purportedly from SIA, informing recipients that they have been selected for a draw or have won air tickets. Recipients are then asked for their personal data.

"To appear more authentic, such callers are also able to modify their caller ID to imitate our official telephone numbers," said SIA in an advisory on its website.

"We advise customers to exercise discretion when revealing personal data to unverified sources. These messages, websites, emails and calls should be verified if in doubt."

SIA added that recipients who wish to verify such emails, calls, or report a fake website can do so via this feedback page on its website.

