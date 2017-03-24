Beware of new scam involving fake police website: SPF

SINGAPORE: Amid scams involving the impersonation of police officers, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday (Mar 24) warned of a new variant involving a fake SPF website.

In a Facebook post, police said victims of this particular scam typically receive calls allegedly from police officers, claiming they are the holders of bank accounts with excessively large amounts of money and are therefore suspected of being involved in criminal activities such as money laundering.

The victims are then given a link to a website that looks like the official SPF website, and are asked to follow instructions to provide confidential information - such as credit card details and Internet banking credentials - purportedly for investigations.





The fake SPF website asks for victims' personal information and banking details. (Screengrab: SPF/Facebook)

The website however is a phishing site, designed to extract victims' personal information and banking details, police said. In most reported cases, victims end up losing an "extensive" amount of money.

Police added that the official SPF website is www.police.gov.sg.

The anti-scam helpline - 1800-722-6688 is open for those seeking scam-related advice, police added.