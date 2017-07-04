Beware of online concert ticket scams, say police

SINGAPORE: The police on Tuesday (Jul 4) reminded members of the public to be careful when buying concert tickets that are re-sold online, as there have been "numerous reports" of online purchase scams over the past two years.



The advisory comes as several concerts have been lined up for the second half of the year. Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Foo Fighters and Show Luo are among the international and regional acts coming to Singapore.

In cases of online scams involving concert tickets, the police said victims were cheated by sellers who pretended to be re-selling the tickets. After payments were made, the sellers could not be contacted.

The police have advised members of the public to take the following preventive measures:

- Only purchase tickets from authorised resellers and take note of the terms and conditions of the sales.

- For advanced payments, use shopping platforms that allow payments to be released only after receiving the tickets.

- Arrange for a physical meet-up with the seller to verify the authenticity of the tickets before making the payment.

For more scam-related advice, you may call the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg