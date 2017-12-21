Beware of scam callers impersonating immigration officers: ICA

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Thursday (Dec 21) warned the public of a phone scam by callers impersonating ICA officers.



The unknown callers asked recipients to transfer money in relation to cases or investigations they were allegedly involved in.



The calls appear to originate from the number +65 6391 6100, ICA said in its news release.

The number is listed on ICA's website as its 24-hour automated answering service for information on its services and procedural requirements.

ICA stated that these calls were not made by its officers and that it does not call members of the public to transfer money for such purposes.



The police have since been alerted, ICA added.

It advised members of the public to ignore such calls and the callers' instructions, as well as to not transfer money to the callers.