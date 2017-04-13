Beware of scam callers impersonating immigration officers: ICA

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned the public of a phone scam by callers impersonating ICA officers asking for money to be transferred, the agency said on Thursday (Apr 13).



The calls appear to originate from the number +65 6391 6100, ICA said in its news release.

The number is listed on ICA's website as its 24-hour automated answering service for information on its services and procedural requirements.

The caller would claim to be an ICA officer and ask potential victims to transfer sums ranging from S$900 to S$20,000 to rectify discrepancies in the personal information that they had provided to ICA.

ICA stated that these calls were not made by its officers, and that it does not call members of the public to transfer money for such purposes.



The police have since been alerted, ICA added.

It advised members of the public to ignore such calls and the caller's instructions, as well as to not transfer money via remittance agencies, banks or any other means to the caller.