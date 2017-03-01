Beware of scam calls with numbers ending with '999', police warn
The police have clarified that the calls are not made by its officers, and that such calls are typical scam tactics.
SINGAPORE: If you have received a call with numbers ending with “999”, allegedly from police officers, take note that such calls are a scam.
In a news release on Wednesday (Mar 1), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said members of the public are receiving such calls, and were asked for information such as their NRIC number, address and in some cases, credit card details for verification purposes.
In the most recent cases, the calls were made in both English and Mandarin through an automated voice message, said SPF.
“The police would like to clarify that these calls were not made by officers from the Singapore Police Force,” it said. “Such calls are typical scammers’ tactics where caller ID spoofing technology may be used to mask the actual phone number and a different number is displayed.”
The police said members of the public should bear in mind the following advice when they receive calls from unknown origins:
• Ignore such calls and the caller’s instructions.
• Request to hang up the call and state that you will perform a call back to verify.
• Do not provide your name, identification number, passport details, contact details, bank account or credit card details. Such information are useful to criminals.
• No government agency will request for personal details or transfer of money over the phone or through automated voice machines.
• When in doubt, call the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722 6688 or visit www.scamalert.sg
