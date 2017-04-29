Bigger changes to Cabinet, more new ministers in 2018: PM Lee

MANILA: Expect bigger Cabinet changes next year, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told the media on Saturday (Apr 29), at the end of his trip to the Philippine capital for the ASEAN Summit.



The latest round of Cabinet changes announced on Thursday saw Senior Minister of State Josephine Teo appointed as Singapore's second female minister and Senior Minister of State Desmond Lee, 40, promoted to the Cabinet's youngest minister.



Commenting on this, Mr Lee said: “This one is not a full set of changes, I expect to do a much bigger change next year. And then there will be more ministers, more changes by that time and then more new ministers will be helming their own ministries.”

Asked why Mrs Teo and Mr Lee were promoted to ministers in the Prime Minister’s Office, instead of helming their own ministries, Mr Lee replied: “I promoted ministers because they deserve to be promoted. They've shown that they are capable of more responsibilities. They have done good work and I expect them to do even more.”

Mr Lee said Mrs Teo, who will be Second Minister for Manpower, was paired to shadow Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say as they have worked together for a long time.

“And Desmond who is in MND (Ministry of National Development) and MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) - I've left him there and I'm sure his ministers, now knowing that he is a minister, will give him more work to do,” Mr Lee said with a laugh.

Mr Lee has stressed the urgency for leadership renewal in recent years, to ensure a new team is in place to take Singapore forward. During last year's National Day Rally, he said his successor must be ready to take over from him soon after the next general election.