Bill on public sector data to be tabled in Parliament next year

SINGAPORE: Government agencies may soon be required to release more of their collected data to the public, under a new public sector data Bill to be tabled in Parliament next year.

Deputy Chief Executive of the Government Technology Office (GovTech) Chan Cheow Hoe revealed this on Thursday (Sep 21) while speaking during a fireside chat on the impact of artificial intelligence - and the availability of large data sets that power the technology - on the economy.

"We had to really change the very fundamental mindset, which is that data doesn’t belong to you as the agency. It belongs to the country," said Mr Chan.

"We’re trying to unlock some of the legislatively-protected data, because that’s a big part too. And it’s not an easy thing. And it’s a policy, as well as a legislative decision – and that’s being mooted as we speak. So we’re quite serious about this," said Mr Chan.

Mr Chan added that the Government already has an internal data steering committee, which takes the stance that all data is shared unless it's protected by privacy laws or other legislation. Agencies that want to keep certain data private should justify to the committee why they do not wish to share the data.

Mr Chan Chun Sing, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Future Economy, in 2016 had said data could be seen as a new resource.

"If we can see data as a new resource compared to the traditional resources like water, energy, oil and so forth - then we may be able to create new competitive advantages for Singapore, leverage data to create new businesses and new jobs for Singaporeans,” Mr Chan, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, said.

Further details on the proposed Bill will be revealed for public consultation on the REACH Portal from Friday.