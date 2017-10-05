Billionaire Peter Lim lodges police reports over online claims using his name

SINGAPORE: Mr Peter Lim, the Singapore billionaire owner of Spanish football club Valencia, has lodged two police reports against online scams involving false and misleading accounts using his name and images.

These latest scams come slightly more than one year after Mr Lim filed another police report against online claims that he had endorsed certain investment methods.

A statement issued on Thursday (Oct 5) through his firm Kestrel Capital said that among the scams, several fake Facebook accounts were set up claiming to be the official Facebook accounts of Mr Lim.

At least one member of the public is known to have been scammed into travelling for a purported meeting outside of Singapore with Mr Lim.

Mr Lim does not have a Facebook or any social media account.

Another scam involves online claims that Mr Lim endorses investments in a cryptocurrency. Here, at least one victim claimed to have been duped by the scam.

"Mr Lim has not endorsed such investments," the statement said. "Mr Lim is concerned that unsuspecting members of the public may be misled by all these false claims and suffer personal losses,” the statement said.

“Members of the public are strongly advised to protect themselves against these false and misleading claims to avoid becoming potential victims of such scams. Netizens should also refrain from circulating and reposting these false claims,” it added.