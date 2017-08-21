Biometric payment system to be introduced in primary schools in 2018

SINGAPORE: From as early as next year, primary school students will be able to use a biometric payment system at school that will only require them to use their fingerprints.



Touché, a biometric payment method that is part of the POSB Smart Buddy programme was launched on Wednesday (Aug 16) and officiated by the Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung.

The biometric system works by allowing students to register two fingerprints on the device. This will later be linked through the POSB Smart Buddy programme to their parents' account.

This latest form of payment aims to eliminate the need for cards and cash, and also to allow parents to supervise their children's spending.

Ms Sahba Saint-Claire, CEO of Coolpay, a biometric-based service provider that is behind the new device said that this partnership with POSB Smart Buddy "is in line with our Prime Minister's focus on making Singapore a Smart Nation".

To ensure user safety, the sensors on the biometric device that will be used are FBI-certified and can read up to 45 unique points from each finger that is registered on the device.

The device will also not store the fingerprints. Instead, the fingerprints will be encrypted and stored securely in a cloud database.



Anti-spoofing technology will also be put in place to ensure that the fingerprints are real and that the person making the payment is present.