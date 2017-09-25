Thumbprint scanning to be extended to car travellers at Tuas, Woodlands checkpoints

SINGAPORE: Thumbprint scanning will soon be extended to all car travellers at the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday (Sep 25).



The BioScreen system, which captures the thumbprints of those arriving at and departing from Singapore's checkpoints, will be progressively implemented at car counters at the two land checkpoints. This will allow travellers time to become familiar with the new process, ICA said.

Thumbprint scanning will be required for all car travellers aged six and above.



"The driver and passengers will be required to step out of their car and scan both thumbprints when they seek immigration clearance at the car counters," ICA said.

"With the implementation of BioScreen at car counters, travellers may experience slightly longer immigration clearance time," it added.

An explainer on how the Bioscreen system will work for car travellers. (Source: ICA)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The expansion of the trial will be "monitored closely" and processes adjusted accordingly, ICA said.



"Security at our checkpoints is ICA’s top priority. The BioScreen system is an important measure in this regard, as it enables ICA’s verification of travellers’ identities to be more robust," it added.

Launched in April last year, the system has been rolled out to various clearance zones at land checkpoints such as for train and bus travellers, and lorries and goods vehicles.