Thumbprint scanning to be extended to car travellers at Tuas, Woodlands checkpoints

SINGAPORE: The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release on Monday (Sep 25) it will expand the trial of the BioScreen system for car travellers arriving and departing through the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints.

The BioScreen system captures the thumbprints of visitors arriving at and departing from Singapore's checkpoints.



ICA said it will implement BioScreen at car counters progressively, to allow travellers time to become familiar with this new process.

It added that will perform BioScreen clearance for car travellers aged six and above.



"The driver and passengers will be required to step out of their car and scan both thumbprints when they seek immigration clearance at the car counters," ICA said.

With the implementation of BioScreen at car counters, travellers may experience slightly longer immigration clearance time, ICA said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Launched in April last year, the system has been rolled out to various clearance zones at land checkpoints such as for train and bus travellers, and lorries and goods vehicles.