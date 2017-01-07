Birthday cakes brought to McDonald’s Singapore outlets should be halal

SINGAPORE: Following a recent announcement by McDonald's Malaysia that birthday cakes brought in by customers must be from halal-certified sources, the fast food chain's Singapore arm also confirmed that only halal cakes are allowed on its premises.

The director of government relations and communications of Mcdonald's Singapore, Faz Hussen, told Channel NewsAsia the rule was implemented way back in 1992, when all McDonald’s restaurants in Singapore received halal certification from the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

“As a halal-certified restaurant, we need to adhere strictly to MUIS regulations to ensure the food we serve is Halal and suitable for consumption for our Muslim friends," he said. "These include regulations on preparing our food, storing our ingredients, and ensuring the food we serve is not mixed with non-halal food.”

The rule is communicated to customers and information on it is available on the website, he added. A check on the McDonald’s Singapore website shows that the stipulation on halal birthday cakes is under the Frequently Asked Questions section.



The fast food giant also said it provides birthday cakes as part of birthday party packages offered to make it more convenient for customers.

McDonald's does not allow customers to consume outside food in its outlets, but makes an exception for birthday cakes. It will not allow outside food to be kept in its storage facilities due to food safety reasons, it said.