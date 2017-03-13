BKE fatal accident: Van driver charged over reckless driving

SINGAPORE: Van driver Koh Boon Ping was on Monday (Mar 13) charged with two counts of committing a rash act not amounting to culpable homicide, resulting in the deaths of two Malaysian motorcyclists along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

According to the charge sheets seen by Channel NewsAsia, the two deceased are 50-year-old Loke Whay Mam and 30-year-old Lim Chun Hong. Koh, who turns 25 this year, allegedly failed to keep his vehicle under control while driving along the BKE towards the Woodlands Checkpoint around 3.50pm, subsequently colliding into several motorcyclists.

In addition to the two deaths, six other motorcyclists were also injured in the incident and being treated at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Koh faces a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both, for each of the two charges.

He was extended bail which was set at $15,000, and his passport has been impounded. No plea was taken as the police need more time to review the case.

His case will be heard again on Mar 27.