Black Computer has split personalities to keep hackers at bay

SINGAPORE: Public servants who find Internet separation a pain at the workplace might find a solution in Singapore Technologies (ST) Electronics' latest creation, the Black Computer L100.

According to Mr Goh Eng Choon, general manager at ST Electronics (Info-Security), the new computer has two securely segregated workspaces, allowing users to work in a trusted environment such as a corporate intranet, and an untrusted Internet-facing environment at the same time.



He was speaking to Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday (Sep 19) during the GovernmentWare trade show, held in conjunction with the Singapore International Cyber Week at Suntec Convention Centre.

Existing market offerings rely on software solutions such as virtualisation - which refers to creation of multiple separate computing at the same time using same hardware - to ensure segregation of workspaces.



However the Black Computer offers protection at the hardware level with the ability to enforce network isolation to guard against cyber exploitations, ST Electronics said.

This means the computer has been developed such that there are two virtual basic input/output systems (BIOS) in one device, with one configured to only work within the intranet environment, Mr Goh said. He added that the company’s work is “a module” at the “chip level” but declined to reveal more as it is proprietary.

In practice, this means even if the untrusted portion of the computer has been infected with malware, such as WannaCry ransomware for instance, the trusted portion of the computer can still work, Mr Goh explained.

A demo of the Black Computer L100 being infected by the WannaCry ransomware. (Photo: Kevin Kwang)

He highlighted that one of the main methods of phishing attacks is for malicious links to be included in emails.



Rather than have users shuttle between two computer terminals - one Web-connected and one not - ST Electronics developed a solution such that if someone sends a link in an email opened in a trusted environment, the computer will copy the text of the URL, send it through to the untrusted environment, and open the Web link there instead.

Similarly, if one wants to send across an attachment such as a Word document in the trusted environment, the computer will “flatten” the document into a PDF file before sending it through as a snapshot, Mr Goh explained. This will prevent the file from being tampered with, he added.



There are desktop and laptop variants for the Black Computer, with the latter costing S$3,500 per device, he said. But the company is working to bring the price down once there is increased demand leading to scale in production, he said.



“The device can’t be more expensive than the cost of two top-end computers combined,” said Mr Goh, explaining the pricing rationale.



ST Electronics is currently working with Sony Electronics for the hardware before it customises security solutions, but it said it will work with other “reputable and well-established” PC makers as demand scales up.



Mr Goh added that ST Electronics is in talks with Government agencies and enterprise customers over the Black Computer, but given that it was just launched, there are no confirmed customers as yet.