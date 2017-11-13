Blackmores launches formula milk product in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Formula milk by Australian company Blackmores is now available in Singapore.



Stage 3 Toddler Milk Drink, meant for children aged 12 months and above, was launched on Monday (Nov 13), the brand's first foray into Singapore's formula milk market.



It is available at selected Fairprice Finest and Fairprice Xtra supermarkets, as well as on online platforms Lazada, Qoo10 and Shopee. A 900g tin is priced at S$41.

Known for its health supplements, Blackmores told Channel NewsAsia that it is in talks to bring in Stage 1 and 2 of the formula milk, which is meant for infants. Those two products are currently only available in Australia.

Consumers in Singapore have been introduced to more varieties of formula milk, since the Government set up a taskforce to address the rising prices of formula milk.

According to the Singapore Department of Statistics, the average retail price of formula milk had more than doubled over the past nine years, prompting calls for more affordable options to be made available.



In May, Einmilk, a made-in-Singapore brand of milk powder was launched. An 800g tin costs less than S$40.

In June, NTUC FairPrice launched a formula milk range called Australia's Own, priced between S$27.50 and S$35 for a 900g tin. The supermarket chain also unveiled its housebrand infant milk in September.



Supermarket chain Sheng Shiong also introduced a new range of Australian formula milk in August. Nature One Dairy is priced from S$25.50 to $29.50 for a 900g tin.