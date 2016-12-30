Blocked drain at MRT worksite caused Upper Thomson flash flood

SINGAPORE: A blocked drain at the worksite of the future Upper Thomson MRT station was what caused flash floods in the area after heavy rain on Christmas Eve, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and PUB said on Friday (Dec 30).

Replying to queries by Channel NewsAsia, the agencies said that PUB had been working with LTA to upgrade a drain along Upper Thomson Road as part of work to build Upper Thomson MRT Station.

In investigating the Dec 24 flash flood, PUB said it found “a localised constriction at a temporary diversion drain within the LTA worksite", which is near Thomson Plaza.



LTA is getting its contractor to enhance the temporary diversion drain, the agencies said.